An upcoming book from Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, has rocketed into the top ten best sellers on Amazon mere hours after its announcement.

The investigative work, which blows the lid off the corruption and deception of the corporate media class, generated significant buzz, breaking the top ten in best sellers in Amazon’s books category mere hours after Threshold Editions announced its May release. As of this publication, Breaking the News ranked #6 in Amazon’s books category and #4 in Amazon’s Best Sellers in Politics & Social Sciences.

“Alex and his team of researchers elucidate the stunning details of the key ‘fake news’ moments of the Trump era and take a deep dive into some of the right’s favorite media targets: from Bloomberg, CNN, The Washington Post, and The New York Times to the tech elite in Silicon Valley,” the book’s summary on Amazon reads, previewing how Marlow’s work “rips back the curtain on the inner workings of how the establishment media weaponizes information to achieve their political and cultural ends.”

Marlow told Breitbart News that he has spent the last year immersing himself in research on America’s media conglomerates, discovering shocking revelations.

“What I have found is shocking even to me, and I’ve tracked these players and issues my entire career,” he told Breitbart News.

“Media bias doesn’t begin to describe what is in this book,” he said, emphasizing that these major media players have “weaponized fake news to the benefit of the left, the globalists, and the multi-national corporations that control so much of our lives.”

“This is the truth about the 2020 election story the powers that be don’t want you to read,” Marlow, who also hosts Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM’s Patriot channel, said of Breaking the News.

Peter Schweizer, Breitbart News senior contributor, G.A.I. President, and best-selling author, said of the forthcoming blockbuster, “Everyone wants to criticize the media, but not many have the goods. Alex Marlow drops fact after fact.”

Breaking the News is available for pre-order now.

