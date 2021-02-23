https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/23/breaking-tiger-woods-hospitalized-after-being-extricated-from-rollover-wreck-with-the-jaws-of-life-per-la-county-sheriffs-dept-photos/
Golf legend Tiger Woods has been injured in a rollover vehicle accident and taken to a hospital, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department:
This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021
Tiger Woods was injured in a single vehicle roll-over accident today, per the @LMTLASD. Woods had to be extricated from the crash with the “jaws of life”, police said. pic.twitter.com/xhUu4oA19f
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2021
Here are purported photos of the wreckage:
Here’s a pic of the car. pic.twitter.com/cb2TYqBS1n
— Sons of Johnnie LeMaster (@SonsofJohnnieLe) February 23, 2021
BREAKING: What is presumed to be a shot of Tiger Woods’ car after being involved in a single car accident in LA County… pic.twitter.com/buQIRVYAXV
— The Tailgate Talk (@TheTailgateTlk) February 23, 2021
NBC LA over the scene where Tiger Woods crashed this morning in LA county … you can see heavy damage to the SUV #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/lT4KddIqOb
— Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) February 23, 2021
This looks bad.
My God. https://t.co/aYjomXpDbw
— No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) February 23, 2021
Sports journalist Darren Rovell reports that Woods’ agent says Woods is in surgery:
Tiger’s agent Mark Steinberg says Tiger has suffered “multiple leg injuries” and is in surgery.
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 23, 2021
Wow.
Oh no. https://t.co/OvvmyQCNjm
— RBe (@RBPundit) February 23, 2021
Let’s hope he makes a full recovery.
Sounds awful. Hope he’s ok.
— slattern (@slatt3rn) February 23, 2021
Prayers for Tiger Woods to have a successful and speedy recovery. My goodness. https://t.co/8oaKhUqVkQ
— Demetrius Minor (@dminor85) February 23, 2021
Jesus..
Prayers for Tiger. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/SygJJZkTCu
— LaurieAnn 🧚🏻♂️💫 (@mooshakins) February 23, 2021