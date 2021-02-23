https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/23/breaking-tiger-woods-hospitalized-after-being-extricated-from-rollover-wreck-with-the-jaws-of-life-per-la-county-sheriffs-dept-photos/

Golf legend Tiger Woods has been injured in a rollover vehicle accident and taken to a hospital, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department:

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Tiger Woods was injured in a single vehicle roll-over accident today, per the @LMTLASD. Woods had to be extricated from the crash with the “jaws of life”, police said. pic.twitter.com/xhUu4oA19f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2021

Here are purported photos of the wreckage:

Here’s a pic of the car. pic.twitter.com/cb2TYqBS1n — Sons of Johnnie LeMaster (@SonsofJohnnieLe) February 23, 2021

BREAKING: What is presumed to be a shot of Tiger Woods’ car after being involved in a single car accident in LA County… pic.twitter.com/buQIRVYAXV — The Tailgate Talk (@TheTailgateTlk) February 23, 2021

NBC LA over the scene where Tiger Woods crashed this morning in LA county … you can see heavy damage to the SUV #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/lT4KddIqOb — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) February 23, 2021

This looks bad.

Sports journalist Darren Rovell reports that Woods’ agent says Woods is in surgery:

Tiger’s agent Mark Steinberg says Tiger has suffered “multiple leg injuries” and is in surgery. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 23, 2021

Wow.

Let’s hope he makes a full recovery.

Sounds awful. Hope he’s ok. — slattern (@slatt3rn) February 23, 2021

Prayers for Tiger Woods to have a successful and speedy recovery. My goodness. https://t.co/8oaKhUqVkQ — Demetrius Minor (@dminor85) February 23, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

