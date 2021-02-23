https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/23/breaking-tiger-woods-hospitalized-after-being-extricated-from-rollover-wreck-with-the-jaws-of-life-per-la-county-sheriffs-dept-photos/

Golf legend Tiger Woods has been injured in a rollover vehicle accident and taken to a hospital, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department:

Here are purported photos of the wreckage:

This looks bad.

Sports journalist Darren Rovell reports that Woods’ agent says Woods is in surgery:

Wow.

Let’s hope he makes a full recovery.

