Tiger Woods was injured in a car crash on Tuesday in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California.

According to Golf Digest, Tiger Woods has been hospitalized with injuries after a “single-car accident.”

BREAKING: Tiger Woods has been hospitalized with injuries after a single-car accident Tuesday in California. More: https://t.co/mvMDXvc97K pic.twitter.com/dy74HDaMHj — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 23, 2021

According to early reports, Tiger Woods broke both of his legs.

Tiger Woods’ agent told Golf Digest that Woods “suffered multiple leg injuries and he is currently in surgery.”

Fire crews had to use the jaws of life to remove him from the vehicle.

#BREAKING Agency at scene say @TigerWoods was injured in crash in Ranchos Palos Verdes at Hawthorne Blvd near Blackhorse Rd. Fire crews had to use jaws of life to get him out of vehicle. @KFIAM640 @FOXSports @AM570LASports @espn @TMZ_Sports — stevengregory (@stevengregory) February 23, 2021

LA County Sheriffs said fire crews responded to a “major roll-over collision” on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

“The vehicle sustained major damage,” LA County Sheriffs said in a statement.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Photo of Tiger Woods’ vehicle:

BREAKING: Tiger Woods’ agent tells Golf Digest that the professional golfer “suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.” https://t.co/eD3CKBInfO pic.twitter.com/V3SD6Pk2Eq — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) February 23, 2021

TMZ reported:

Tiger Woods was hospitalized following a bad single-car accident in L.A. County on Tuesday morning — with officials requiring the jaws of life to free him from the vehicle. “On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes,” officials say. “The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.” 45-year-old Tiger was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries. Unclear what caused the accident. Cops are investigating.

In 2009 Tiger Woods suffered injuries from a car crash outside his Florida home.

