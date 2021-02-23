https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-tiger-woods-involved-in-la-car-crash-agent-says-in-surgery-for-multiple-leg-injuries/

WOODS AT THE WHITE HOUSE: Trump Gives Tiger Presidential ‘Medal of Freedom’

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.07.19

President Trump officially bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tiger Woods this week; calling the legendary pro-golfer “truly one of a kind” during a ceremony at the White House.

“Today it’s my privilege to award the nation’s highest civilian honor to one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports: Tiger Woods. For over five decades the Medal of Freedom has been given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to American life, history, and culture,” said the President.

“Tiger introduced countless new people to the sport of golf from every background and from every walk of life,” he added.

