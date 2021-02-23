https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/02/23/california-state-senate-doesnt-like-the-people-so-they-decided-the-constitution-doesnt-matter-n331763
About The Author
Related Posts
CNN's Jake Tapper Accidentally Previews Media's New Biden Defense Strategy, and It Is Pathetic
December 17, 2020
Georgia Senate Runoff Election Heading For Record Voter Turnout
December 22, 2020
Indiana Should Upgrade Age Verification Requirements for Tobacco and Vaping Purchases
January 29, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy