https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/603534905db3705aa0ab22e8
Two Wind Farms in Texas, Rattlesnake Wind Farm and the Heart of Texas Project, were purchased and built by Goldwind…
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 14-year-old Pennsylvania teen was arrested and accused of stabbing her older sister to death inside their…
President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general Merrick Garland avoided directly addressing whether biological males should compete in women’s sports during the first day of his confirmation hearin…
Reps. Michelle Steel (R-Calif.) and Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.), both of whom won seats last November previously controlled by the other party, pushed back against hyper-partisanship….
City-run vaccination sites were open again after severe winter weather delayed supply shipments last week….