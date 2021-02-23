https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/capitol-police-blame-each-other-during-senate-testimony/
About The Author
Related Posts
Police horses make a break for it on Brooklyn streets…
February 12, 2021
Even CNN calls him ‘Sleepy Joe’…
February 16, 2021
INTENSE VIDEO — Hero Phoenix police officer shoots (and kills) armed perp holding a baby…
January 26, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy