Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says that Jeep needs to stop using the Cherokee name for some of the automaker’s most popular models.

The remarks come as Jeep prepares to launch its next iteration of best-selling Grand Cherokee models.

What are the details?

Hoskin Jr. told Car and Driver magazine that he wants Jeep to stop using the tribe’s name because it “does not honor” the tribe.

“I think we’re in a day and age in this country where it’s time for both corporations and team sports to retire the use of Native American Names, images, and mascots from their products, team jerseys, and sports in general,” Hoskin Jr. said. “I’m sure this comes from a place that is well-intended, but it does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car.”

Hoskin, instead, recommended that the best way to “honor” the tribe is to “learn about our sovereign government, our role in this country, our history, culture, and language, and “have a meaningful dialogue with federally recognized tribes on cultural appropriateness.”

Car and Driver points out that the company has been “building cars that wear the Cherokee Nation’s name for more than 45 years.”

“In that time, the company has gone on the record several times defending its decision to use the name of a Native American nation on its cars,” the outlet added. “Over the past eight years, since the reintroduction of the Cherokee nameplate to the U.S. market in 2013, the Cherokee Nation has gone on the record, too, but it had never explicitly said that Jeep should change the cars’ names.”

What has Jeep said in response to this?

In response to Hoskin’s remarks, Jeep said that its model names have been carefully chosen in order to “honor and celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess, and pride.”

“We are, more than ever, committed to a respectful and open dialogue with Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.,” the statement added.

