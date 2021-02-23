https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/540106-chrissy-teigen-asks-potus-twitter-account-to-unfollow-her

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen humorously requested that the @POTUS Twitter account unfollow her on Tuesday, saying it was necessary for her to “flourish.”

“I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!” Teigen tweeted.

The Presidential Twitter account followed Teigen one day after President BidenJoe BidenTikTok users spread conspiracy that Texas snow was manufactured by the government The problem with a one-size-fits-all federal minimum wage hike Throwing money at Central America will not curb illegal migration MORE’s inauguration, with Teigen as the only celebrity among the dozen accounts that @POTUS follows.

Teigen, who endorsed Biden in the presidential election along with her husband John Legend, had been blocked by former President Trump Donald TrumpFauci: U.S. political divide over masks led to half a million COVID-19 deaths Georgia bishop says state GOP’s elections bill is an ‘attempt to suppress the Black vote’ Trump closer to legal jeopardy after court ruling on tax returns MORE throughout his presidency, likely due to her fierce criticisms of him. A federal appeals had ruled that it was unconstitutional for the president to block his critics on Twitter.

On Biden’s inauguration day, Teigen tweeted, “hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz,” with her request apparently fulfilled.

At the time, Teigen appeared to be pleased with the new follower, writing, “my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged.”

But Teigen was apparently uncomfortable using curse words while the president’s Twitter account was following her. The @POTUS account no longer follows Teigen as of Tuesday afternoon.

Teigen’s husband John Legend, also a fierce Trump critic, performed in the “Celebrating America” special that aired after Biden’s inauguration, appearing with other celebrities such as Bruce Springsteen and Tom Hanks.

