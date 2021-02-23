https://justthenews.com/accountability/waste-fraud-and-abuse/cleveland-councilman-ken-johnson-arrested-charged-federal?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Cleveland city Councilman has been was arrested in connection theft in a federal program theft, according to officials.

FBI agents arrested Councilman Kenneth Johnson, 74, on Tuesday, weeks he was indicted by a federal grand jury with more than a dozen charges related to the theft.

“The allegations set forth in today’s indictment detail the exploitation of public office for personal gain,” said acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan. “Such conduct may bring about a temporary financial benefit for those involved, but it harms the public’s confidence in its elected officials,” said the Cleveland City Council.

The indictment alleges that from January 2010 through October of 2018, Johnson and others conspired to commit the thefts to enrich themselves. They allegedly took about $127,000.

Over the roughly eight years, Johnson allegedly asked to be reimbursed each month for tasks he was supposed to do for his district including cutting grass, checking on properties and assisting with snow removal.

Johnsons pretrial hearing is scheduled for April 20. He was to be release on $20,000 bond with travel restricted, according to a report by local TV station Fox8.

