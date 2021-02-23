https://thenewamerican.com/cokes-woke-ideology-off-the-rails-be-less-white-seminar-deleted-from-linkedin-after-exposure/

AP Images

Coca-Cola has been forcing employees to gulp down “anti-racism” training that tells them to be “less white.” In other words, if you’re white, hate yourself.

The leftist, anti-white message is nothing new for the company, as a survey of its woke Twitter feed shows. But that truth didn’t spare the company the embarrassment of trying to explain itself.

The latest story came from the usual source: an internal whistleblower. That individual leaked the training mandate to Karlyn Borysenko, who opposes critical race theory training and leveled the company in a devastating YouTube video.

Apparently, teaching the world to sing in perfect harmony is no longer something The Real Thing wants to do. The pause that refreshes, as someone quipped, has become the cause that represses.

Try To Be Less White

“It is from an internal whistleblower at the Coca Cola company that came in and sat down at their desk and found an email requiring this training,” Borysenko reported. “Spoiler: The training literally says, ‘try to be less white.’ Yes. It does.”

The training, featured in a now “retired” video on LinkedIn, came from professional anti-white activist Robin DiAngelo, who makes a fortune teaching whites to hate themselves.

Even the title is openly hostile to whites: “Confronting Racism: Understanding What It means to White, Challenging what it means to be racist.”

In other words, being white means being racist.

Confronting Racism, With Robin DiAngelo

Though the video is gone, Borysenko captured it for posterity.

“One-time workshops on racism are not enough,” the video says. Companies that really want to “confront racism” must “establish a set of organizational practices” such as “monthly affinity groups,” whatever they are, along with “cross-racial discussions” and “ongoing professional development.”

“Revamped interview questions that address racial issues” are also a must for the woke corporation.

As for being less white, “to be less white is to” do the following:

• Be less oppressive • Be less arrogant • Be less certain • Be less defensive • Be less arrogant • Be more humble • Listen • Believe • Break with apathy • Break with white solidarity

Of course, Borysenko observed, anti-racism training doesn’t work like other types of corporate training, where trainers show up once and leave material the employees use later. Anti-racism training supposedly requires repeat visits from the trainers.

“You can make a lot more money if you have to come back over and over and over again” she said. In other words, trainers must browbeat the racism out of whites in Maoist struggle sessions.

So what they say is that one is never enough. You have to constantly do the work of becoming an anti-racist. It is a life-long process in which you will be consistently doing the work…. You’ll be racist your entire life. It is a life-long process of deconstructing your own whiteness and now they’re trying to bring it into organizations.

Not surprisingly, the critic noted, DiAngelo offers no scholarly support for her claims, one of which is that “in the US and other Western Nations white people are socialized to feel that they are inherently superior because they are white,” and “research shows that by the ages of 3 to 4 children understand that it is better to be white.”

But DiAngelo “confesses her own racism” in her book White Fragility and is “speaking from her own perspective,” Borysenko said.

Robin D’Angelo is in this years-long process of making a public confession about how racist she is, and she assumes that because she is a racist and because she is afraid of black people, that all white people are racist…. The amount of mental gymnastics that this woman plays, it is mind boggling. And she’s making millions of dollars.

Other Woke Nonsense

For its part, Coke was happy to admit that it wants to brainwash whites.

“The video circulating on social media is from a publicly available LinkedIn Learning series and is not a focus of our company’s curriculum,” a spokesman said:

Our Better Together global learning curriculum is part of a learning plan to help build an inclusive workplace. It is comprised of a number of short vignettes, each a few minutes long. The training includes access to LinkedIn Learning on a variety of topics, including on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Maybe, but the point is this: Coke is woke.

“Together We Must amplify Black Voices of Courage and listen when they speak,” it tweeted on February 1 with a long thread purporting to instruct followers how to think.

Together We Must amplify Black Voices of Courage and listen when they speak. Scroll down to hear more from these history shakers… — Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) February 1, 2021

The thread included the usual eyewash that laments a list of imaginary ills such as “systemic racism.” Conversations must be had that “dismantle systems of oppression.”

On “National Coming Out Day” in October, Coke tweeted support for homosexuality and urged users to “call out inappropriate behavior,” which does not, one might surmise, mean calling the cops if you see a grown man in the ladies restroom leering at a little girl.

H/T: Breitbart, Newsweek

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

