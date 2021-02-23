https://www.theblaze.com/news/cpac-cuts-rapper-from-lineup-anti-semitic-behaviors

The Conservative Political Action Conference has cut a rapper from its lineup after he reportedly made anti-Semitic tweets, USA Today reported.

What are the details?

Rapper Young Pharaoh will not appear as a panelist at CPAC’s 2021 conference this weekend following allegations that he expressed decidedly anti-Semitic sentiments on social media.

The allegations against Pharaoh were brought forth after Media Matters for America reported that the rapper told his followers that Judaism is a “complete lie” and “made up for political gain.” He also reportedly alleged that “Jewish people are ‘thieving fake Jews.'”

Pharaoh is a hip-hop artist who was also identified by the outlet as an “online commentator who has dabbled in conspiracy theories.”

According to a report from The Daily Beast, Pharaoh also once tweeted, “THERE IS NO #HISTORICAL OR #SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE PROVING THE EXISTENCE OF #JEWS OR #JUDAISM.”

Media Matters also reported that the rapper attacked conservative commentator Ben Shapiro over his own Jewish faith.

The outlet reported that the rapper was previously scheduled to take part on a panel titled, “Please Check the Number and Dial Again: Doubt, Dysfunction, and the Price of Missed Opportunities.”

What was Young Pharaoh’s response?

In response to the news, Young Pharaoh blasted the move as “censorship at its best.”

At the time of this reporting, his Twitter account appears to have been suspended.

According to Newsweek, he added, “All because I said: ‘I do not believe in the validity of Judaism and am willing to place $50,000 on myself to debate the top Jewish Rabbi.’ Now I’m no longer invited to CPAC, racist, dictatorship, Young Pharaoh.”

The conference — titled “America Uncanceled” — is set to take place this weekend in Orlando, Florida, and former President Donald Trump is set to appear and give his first speech since leaving office.

The organization on Twitter

wrote, “We have just learned that someone we invited to CPAC has expressed reprehensible views that have no home with our conference or our organization. The individual will not be participating at our conference.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

