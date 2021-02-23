https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-on-hannity-bidens-ag-pick-dodged-every-question-during-confirmation-hearings/

CRUZ ON HANNITY: Democrats Will IGNORE Mueller Report, Push to ‘Impeach Trump Anyway’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.27.19

Texas Senator Ted Cruz stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night to comment on the special counsel’s ‘No Collusion’ report; saying House Democrats will move to impeach the president regardless simply because they “hate Donald Trump.”

“You’re a Constitutional scholar. You appreciate how severe this is for the country. How do we rectify this and make sure it never happens again?” asked Hannity.

“This weekend was a very good weekend for the country. We’ve had two years of this investigation and during this entire time every Democrat and the media has been breathlessly covering every minute of it,” said Cruz.

“We now have the report, the special counsel concluded there was no evidence of collusion… Mark my words, the House Democrats are going to impeach the President anyway,” he added.

