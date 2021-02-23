https://hannity.com/media-room/cuomo-craters-ny-governors-approval-rating-plummets-as-nursing-home-scandal-spirals/
BREAKING REPORT: NY Times Says Cuomo ‘Severely Undercounted’ CoVID Nursing Home Deaths
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.28.21
A bombshell report from the New York Times is raising serious new questions over Governor Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the CoVID-19 pandemic; claiming his administration “severely undercounted” fatalities related to the virus in nursing homes across the state.
“The New York State attorney general accused the Cuomo administration of undercounting coronavirus-related deaths at nursing homes by as much as 50 percent, according to a report released on Thursday,” reports The New York Times.
“The count of deaths in state nursing homes has been a source of controversy for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and state Health Department officials, who have been sensitive to any suggestion that they played any role in the number of nursing home deaths, which the state put at more than 8,500,” adds the newspaper.
“Preliminary data obtained by O.A.G. suggests that many nursing home residents died from Covid-19 in hospitals after being transferred from their nursing homes, which is not reflected in D.O.H.’s published total nursing home death data,” a summary states.
BUSTED in the BIG APPLE: Top Cuomo Aide Says Governor Hid Nursing Home Facts from Feds, Media
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.12.21
A senior aide to Governor Andrew Cuomo now claims the New York Leader intentionally concealed facts regarding nursing home fatalities and CoVID from federal authorities and the media in the early days of the pandemic.
“Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide privately apologized to Democratic lawmakers for withholding the state’s nursing home death toll from COVID-19 — telling them “we froze” out of fear that the true numbers would ‘be used against us’ by federal prosecutors,” reports the New York Post.
“The stunning admission of a coverup was made by secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa during a video conference call with state Democratic leaders in which she said the Cuomo administration had rebuffed a legislative request for the tally in August because ‘right around the same time, [then-President Donald Trump] turns this into a giant political football,’ according to an audio recording of the two-hour-plus meeting,” adds the newspaper.
Cuomo aide admits they hid nursing home data so feds wouldn’t find out https://t.co/MBi8111XN6 pic.twitter.com/vxyIXGoRUI
— New York Post (@nypost) February 12, 2021
“He starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes,” DeRosa said. “He starts going after [New Jersey Gov. Phil] Murphy, starts going after [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom, starts going after [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer.”
“And basically, we froze,” she told the lawmakers.
