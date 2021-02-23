https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/david-perdue-opts-2022-senate-run-marxist-radical-warnock/

David Perdue lost his senate seat in January to a far-left radical in the state of Georgia.

Georgia was a solid conservative state for decades until Democrats flooded the system with fraudulent voters, unattended ballot drop boxes, wheeled in ballot suitcases in the middle of the night, and illegal voters.

David Perdue could not figure this out. He lost in January in his runoff election.

Perdue was not a huge Trump supporter. But he sure liked China.

Perdue refused to speak out against the obvious election fraud in Georgia in the 2020 election and lost his runoff.

Last week Perdue filed paperwork on Monday to be a 2022 Senate candidate in Georgia. He would run against communist Raphael Warnock.

But on Tuesday Perdue announced he will not run for the US Senate seat in 2022.

FOX News reported:

Former Republican Sen. David Perdue said Tuesday that he has decided not to run for Senate in Georgia again 2022, calling it a “personal decision, not a political one.” The decision comes after Perdue last week filed Federal Election Commission paperwork to become a candidate in the 2022 midterms. Perdue lost reelection to Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., during Georgia’s Senate runoff election on Jan. 5. “After much prayer and reflection, Bonnie and I have decided that we will not enter the race for the United States Senate in Georgia in 2022,” Perdue said in a statement Tuesday. “This is a personal decision, not a political one.”

This opens the door to former Rep. Doug Collins and others.

