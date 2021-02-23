https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/defense-secretary-austin-urges-department-personnel-consult-physician?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a video to department workers urged people to consult with their doctor about whether they should get a COVID-19 vaccine.

During the video Austin said that he has already taken a vaccine.

“Of course I’ll also still practice social distancing and I’ll still wear a mask while I’m here in the Pentagon and everywhere else I go. So we’ll need your support in that regard,” Austin said. “But I encourage you to have that discussion with your primary care physician about taking the vaccine. And if you believe, as I did, that it’s the right thing for you, I hope that you’ll consider accepting it when it’s offered to you.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

