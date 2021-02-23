https://www.theepochtimes.com/delta-flight-makes-emergency-landing-in-salt-lake-city-after-engine-issue_3707087.html

Delta Airlines planes are loaded and unloaded at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 14, 2020. (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)

Delta Air Lines said on Monday that Flight DL2123 from Atlanta to Seattle on a Boeing 757-200 made an emergency landing at Salt Lake International Airport after an engine performance issue.

A Delta spokeswoman said the plane diverted “out of an abundance of caution following an indicator warning of a possible problem with one of its engines.”

The flight landed safely without incident and taxied to the gate without assistance, she said, adding that the company was working to re-accommodate customers on a later flight.

A person familiar with the matter said the issue was not similar to an engine failure on a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 flight on Saturday.