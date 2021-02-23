http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tyOMkXdzooU/

In a Tuesday interview with “MSNBC Live,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) threw his support behind giving statehood to Washington, D.C.

Lieu said he “fully” supports D.C. statehood because it would allow citizens to have representation and so there would be someone in a position to call on the National Guard in the event of another riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“I fully support D.C. statehood,” Lieu advised. “That is one great argument for D.C. statehood. The other is simply equal protection for all. You shouldn’t be having people who have taxation without representation. So, I absolutely support D.C. statehood.”

He then shifted to calling on Republicans to “reduce the risk of further political violence” by repeating “one simple, truthful sentence” — “The election was not stolen.”

“And I think we should take a step back and ask why were all these folks attacking the Capitol to begin with? It was because of the big lie,” he emphasized. “They believe that the election was stolen, which is false. And if Republicans want to reduce the risk of further political violence, they just have to say one simple, truthful sentence — the election was not stolen.”

