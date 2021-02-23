https://politicrossing.com/democrats-rarely-turn-on-one-of-their-own-so-why-cuomo/

The comeback for Donald Trump starts now! Donald Trump’s comeback starts now as he speaks to his supporters at CPAC on Sunday. Donald Trump wrote the Art of the Comeback in 1997. Now in 2021, he is poised to make his most remarkable comeback yet. This Sunday, the 45th President of the United States will return to the place his political movement began – CPAC. CPAC is the largest gathering of conservatives in the nation each year and this year they have the focus of America Uncanceled. On Sunday, Donald Trump will address his base and the country.

Indeed the comebacks starts now. Trumpist and conservatives are anxious to hear from Trump. His followers continue to look to the leader who led the Nation to a robust economy and through the pandemic that plagued the world.

How will Trump choose to start his comeback?

Maybe he could focus on the economy that he worked so hard to build. One message that the world needs to hear now is how to recover from the pandemic and get businesses back to work. Biden’s slogan of “Build Back Better” was catchy but lacked details on how to open the economy and build back. Trump, the business owner who has built back better from losses, can teach the American people and the business world how to recover from setbacks and failures.

Part of the amazing story of Trump is how he always recovers from setbacks. Policies like restricting Federal overreach, better trade deals, and helping small businesses through grants and loans are the right message to send to begin a comeback. Trump gets things done. He can contrast that reality with a Democratic house that has set on its hands during the pandemic. The Democratic leaders are good at pointing fingers, while Trump is good at pointing the way forward.

Finish the wall!

Or he could focus on Americanism. Trump won his election against Hillary Clinton because of his focus on “Making America Great Again.” He defined making America great by protecting its borders, elevating law and order, and overcoming radical terrorism around the world. He would do well to remind people of these consistent real threats that would still impact the American people’s day-to-day lives.

People are drawn to Trump because of his strength and his convictions. He will motivate the crowd and inspire his based when he speaks of past and new convictions that will make America great. Statements such as “Finish the Wall” and “Make elections honest” will create a new buzz that will propel him forward as the man who will shape the Republican party and continue to shape the Nation.

Vote them Out!

He could go on the attack of those that have attacked him. Trump understands the anger that is brewing in America over career politicians that continue to make money instead of help the people. Trump should remind his listeners that the attacks on him are really attacks against the American people. The smugness of the Democratic leaders and the disdain of the ultra-liberal media against the common person or common decency will engender a movement of conservatives to use their voice and their vote to remove those that have forgotten that they represent the people of America.

Trump should start a movement to “vote them out!” Trump likes to punch back at those that punch at him. However, instead of name calling, he could call out the wicked and scheming actions of those that attacked him. If he could punch back for the American people, he would set himself in contrast to those currently in power. He would again become the voice of the people.

Get me help!

Trump should announce that he will lead the Trump Make America Great Again political action committee. This committee will be a platform to help elect leaders and politicians that align with his vision. These politicians will care more about the American people than they do their pocketbooks. He should follow the example of Newgt Gringrich and create a new contract with America. He should identify his top priorities that every politician should sign on to receive his and his follower’s support. His clarity on this message will inspire a new group of politicians to run with him when he seeks reelection.

Finally, Trump should show vulnerability about the election loss and the riot at the Capital. Acknowledging his humility will only make him stronger. Talking about his sadness over the loss of life at the capital will make him relatable. Speaking about the disobedience to law and order will only make his pathway to action brighter. Trump understands that change happens not from yelling change from the podium, but rather when the American people rise up and act in their local communities and precincts. When the American people speak and call their local representatives, they move the representative to action. Only the people can ensure fair and free elections.

In his book, The Art of the Comeback, Trump put in his forward an apology. He apologized to two men that he felt he was too hard on in his previous book. It was a fantastic way to start a book about comebacks. It will also be an amazing way for him to begin his own comeback. By apologizing for what happened at the Capital and for losing the election (even amid voter irregularities), Trump will stand above the political fray. He will become a leader that every American can trust and admire.

The secret for the comeback of Donald Trump can be found in his book, The Art of Comeback. Trump writes,

“I’m a firm believer in learning from Adversity. Often the worst of times can turn to your advantage – my life is a study of that.”

Indeed, Trump is not done; in fact, his legacy is just beginning. Much like the Kennedys before him, he can shape the nation for the next 50 years. Twitter and social media worked to silence him, but he will not be silenced. His comeback starts this Sunday, and indeed it will be fun to watch.

