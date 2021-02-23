https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/dc-mayor-national-guard-power/

Senate Democrats introduced legislation to designate the Mayor of Washington D.C. as the Commander in Chief of the National Guard – despite reports Mayor Muriel Bowser refused to deploy the troops ahead of January 6th and during violent Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots.

The January bill – District of Columbia National Guard Home Rule Act – seeks to “extend to the Mayor of the District of Columbia the same authority over the National Guard of the District of Columbia as the Governors of the several States.”

Appearing to be in response to the events on January 6th at the U.S. Capitol, the bill amends the D.C. Official Code by striking the term ‘‘President of the United States’’ each place it appears and inserting ‘‘Mayor of the District of Columbia’’ instead.

What’s more, the act would also replace the use of the term ‘‘the commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard’’ both places it appears” and instead “insert ‘‘the Mayor of the District of Columbia.”

The changes would give Bowser authority over “consent for relocation of units,” “issuance of supplies,” “appointment of fiscal officers,” and more.

The changes, however, are misguided, as D.C.’s current mayor appears to have refused then-President Trump’s requests for thousands of National Guard troops ahead of January 6th.

And when violent protests hit the city in the summer of 2020, Bowser spoke out against deploying the force to restore law and order to Washington D.C.

Thank you @SpeakerPelosi for standing with DC as we push back on uninvited military, out-of-state National Guard & unidentifiable federal officials amassing on our streets for the glorification of one man who sits afraid/alone If it can happen in DC, what jurisdiction is next? pic.twitter.com/MT56Rl2vGs — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) June 4, 2020

READ:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

