From the get-go, we could tell Jake Lobin’s tweet was going to be a hot-dumpster of fail just by looking at his silly avatar. WHY are people posting pictures of themselves wearing a mask? Seriously. And one with the word VOTE on it?

Dude.

That’s so 2020.

Time to MOVE on.

That being said, his tweet is even dumber than his muzzle-pic:

I feel like most of the inhabitants of “Jesusland” are gonna be awfully disappointed to find out what Jesus really looked like, according to recent AI compositing… pic.twitter.com/QFdh6MCvdT — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) February 23, 2021

Really, Jake-From-State-Farm? Sounds like Jake has never bothered to actually speak to an ‘inhabitant of Jesusland’ because if he had, he’d know they don’t care what color their Savior is and that many of them know Jesus came from the Middle East and was a Jew.

But you know, clicks, taps, and intolerance.

He’s gonna open the doors to Heaven and they’re gonna assume he’s the help. — Rene Syler (@goodenufmother) February 23, 2021

They’re broken.

Seriously.

Seeing how we will immediately instinctually KNOW He is the Son of Man you’d be wrong. — KT-A Virginia Liberty Belle (@kt_liberty) February 23, 2021

Of course, they’re wrong.

I love when people obsessed with skin color think everyone is as obsessed as they are. https://t.co/7OckG3flwX — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 23, 2021

We call people obsessed with skin color ‘racists’.

Boy George himself thought Jake’s tweet was stupid – and he made a dig at millennials which makes this even better.

Only millennials are confused about Jesus! Lol! https://t.co/roAZzFH7Gj — Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) February 23, 2021

Seriously.

This is a rather hilarious way of admitting you live in a bubble. We don’t care what He actually looked like. — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) February 23, 2021

To think you assume that anyone saved by the amazing grace of God cares what Jesus looked like. pic.twitter.com/xhfPEf1E8G — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) February 23, 2021

I feel like you’re racist. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) February 23, 2021

We feel like we agree with Spew.

Boy, you are so much smarter than your Fundie strawman, bigot. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) February 23, 2021

that’s the Jesus picture I have seen all my life. I think YOU may well be the bigot — Rani ~ Last of the Red hot Boomers🧨🧨💥🔥 (@MilitaryRosary) February 23, 2021

Prepare to be disappointed. Those pictures look pretty cool. Can’t wait to meet Him in person to see how accurate the pictures are. — 🇺🇸 Sean Truax 🇺🇸 (@redlegtigger) February 23, 2021

Looking for bigots? Look no further than someone using “#Jesusland” to trumpet their own imagined “tolerance.” Congratulations, @JakeLobin. You’re the bigot. pic.twitter.com/QgcVbOIPjZ — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) February 23, 2021

Jesus Christ is the Savior of mankind and with his suffering and Atonement made it possible for all to be resurrected after death, and to repent and be saved in the Kingdom of Heaven. What is mere skin color or bone structure or height or weight next to that? Nobody cares. — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) February 23, 2021

You’d be wrong. Why would a Christian care what Jesus looks like? — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) February 23, 2021

You do realize that millions of inhabitants of “Jesusland” spent millions of dollars to see a Jesus that looked a lot like the one you have pictured? pic.twitter.com/HKtRY8ltf6 — Lawrence Quarantinzio (@Novamoose) February 23, 2021

Why would anyone be disappointed ? Thats exactly what we all thought JC looked like !! — Ulascan (@ollieandsonny) February 23, 2021

Naw just you. Anyone who has read the Bible knows his background. Stop trying to project your issues into those you know nothing about. If you actually cared, you’d just read the New Testament. — 🌈😷Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫💻 (@Autumn__Fox) February 23, 2021

Jesus was Jewish, in the middle east, and you think that American Christians are gonna be all surprised that he actually might have looked middle eastern? You really are a pompous, pretentious ass, aren’t you? — REBELHockeyMama Parler @MNHockeymama (@MNHockeymama) February 23, 2021

Narrator: in fact no Christians awfully disappointed. — ken (@steelerfanaticx) February 23, 2021

Even Boy George thought his tweet was stupid.

Gotta love Twitter.

This deserves a Jesus-sized facepalm.

***

