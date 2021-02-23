https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dick-morris-court-packing-scotus-election-fraud/2021/02/23/id/1011270

Democrats so knew they stretched their constitutional authority in the past election, they ginned up a leveraging ploy on the Judicial branch, packing the Supreme Court, even if it cost them votes, according to presidential strategist Dick Morris on Newsmax TV.

“Why was this issue raised during the election?” Morris asked on Tuesday’s “Stinchfield.” “It’s an issue that hurts Biden, it hurts Democrats. It would move people to vote against them if they’re going to pack the Court.

“But yet they raised it. And I think the reason that they did was to shoot a shot across the bow of the Court and say, ‘if you guys interfere with our shenanigans in this election, you’re going to see what’s going to happen to you.'”

Morris has long criticized Democrats’ Supreme Court packing threat as “intimidation” since the election, and just this week the Court declined to take a pair of election integrity cases, leaving Morris vindicated in his prognostications but dismayed, he told host Grant Stinchfield.

