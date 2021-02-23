https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/23/did-i-miss-something-ag-nominee-merrick-garland-casually-drops-a-major-bombshell-about-the-us-capitol-video/
We like to think we’re pretty in-tune with what’s going on, but we must admit that the recent Capitol Bombing escaped our attention.
Just heard about the Capitol Bombing. Can anyone tell me what I missed?
— Bernie Sanders Mittens 😹 Kitty Kat Kittens (@Kat7600999) February 22, 2021
U.S. Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland can fill you in:
Merrick Garland: “I think the first thing I should do as part of my briefings on the Capitol Bombing are briefings with Director Wray as to where he sees the biggest threat… ” pic.twitter.com/bDHgJN6eJy
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 22, 2021
And the second thing he should do is tell us more about the Capitol Bombing.
Bombing?
— Heather Gustafson (@mommymcgraw) February 22, 2021
A bombing??
— Joan Barfield (@jmac188) February 22, 2021
What bombing?
— Sunnyside (@Sunnysidebot) February 23, 2021
What capital bombing ?
— Lynda Keilty (@lckeilty) February 22, 2021
What bombing? Did I miss something?
— Justbob (@BobJustBobOkay) February 23, 2021
There was a capitol bombing????
— BestThingsInLifeAreFree (@wareaglegirl3) February 23, 2021
‘Capitol Bombing?’ When exactly did that happen?
— Leslie 🍀 🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@RiceyCoops) February 22, 2021
What Capitol bombing? 😳😳 Just how crazy are things getting over there now??
— Jane Holland MD PhD MRCSI (@drjaneholland) February 22, 2021
Who bombed the Capitol?!?!!!
— John Davis (@JGuapo14) February 23, 2021
“Capitol bombing”, hmmm? What does Merrick Garland know that we don’t?
— Chuck Wanamaker (@CW_Money) February 23, 2021
“Capitol Bombing”? When? https://t.co/RDEkGhygy0
— Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) February 22, 2021
Apparently there was a Capitol “Bombing” on Jan 6th now too… I guess I missed that one… pic.twitter.com/5GP9XyReq3
— Conservative Daily (@cdalerts) February 23, 2021
Wow, I was today years old when I found out about this supposed bombing https://t.co/x11Vg5kYD2
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 22, 2021
We all were.
i’m just over here wondering when they’re gonna start clearing
away all of the dead bodies from the Capitol ‘Bombing.’
Something must be done!
— BB VI / Ph.D + (@willisten5) February 22, 2021
Something must indeed be done.
Maybe start with a fact-check.
It’s a Capitol “Bombing” now?https://t.co/rQk6kU8fLK https://t.co/OCiViXkRyR
— Beorn (@Beorn2000) February 22, 2021
Bombs being present doesn’t mean it was a Capitol Bombing https://t.co/21K6MaG9zt
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 22, 2021
OK, well, if you’re gonna get technical about it …