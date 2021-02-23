https://hannity.com/media-room/doctors-orders-fauci-says-cdc-will-release-new-guidelines-for-vaccinated-americans/

“Just 100 days to mask, not forever, 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction,” Biden said in December.

“Because, I mean, this is a physical covering to prevent droplets and virus to get in,” Fauci told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on Monday . “So, if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on — it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective, and that’s the reason why you see people either double-masking or doing a version of an N95.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci revised his previous comments regarding mask-wearing to prevent the spread of CoVID-19 this week; saying “two coverings would be more effective.”

posted by Hannity Staff – 3 hours ago

Senior White House CoVID advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci threw more cold-water on Americans looking to return to normal life this week; saying even those vaccinated twice should avoid restaurants and movie theaters.

“There are things, even if you’re vaccinated, that you’re not going to be able to do in society,” Fauci said on Monday during a White House COVID-19 press briefing. “For example, indoor dining, theaters, places where people congregate. That’s because of the safety of society.”

“Because the burden of virus in society will be very high — which it is right now,” he said.

You’re fully vaccinated against the coronavirus — now what? Don’t expect to shed your mask and get back to normal activities right away. That’s going to be a disappointment, if not a shock, to many people. https://t.co/FTNvDgcr9r — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) February 22, 2021

“We are still at an unacceptably high baseline level,” Fauci said at Monday’s briefing.

“We hope that when the data comes in, it’s going to show that the virus level is quite low and you’re not transmitting it,” Fauci said, adding: “We don’t know that now. And for that reason, we want to make sure that people continue to wear masks despite the fact that they’re vaccinated.”

