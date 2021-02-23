http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2qpRcJM8M3k/

President Donald Trump urged legendary golfer Tiger Woods to “get well soon” after he was injured in a rollover accident and transported to the hospital on Tuesday.

“Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” Trump wrote in a short statement distributed by his adviser Jason Miller on Twitter.

Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America: “Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 23, 2021

The extent of Wood’s injuries is currently unknown, although there were conflicting reports of first responders having to use the “jaws of life” to cut him out of his vehicle.

So the LA Sherrif’s Department is now telling Fox News that the jaws of life were not used to extricate Tiger Woods from his vehicle. Capt. James Powers: “That was not an accurate statement.” pic.twitter.com/kT9NLchCh4 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 23, 2021

President Trump is a huge fan of Woods, even awarding him the Medal of Freedom in May 2019.

“We are in the presence of a true legend, an extraordinary athlete who has transformed golf and achieved new levels of dominance,” Trump said during the ceremony. “He’s also a great person. He’s a great guy.”

In February 2019, Trump also golfed with Woods at his club in Palm Beach.

Woods is currently in surgery after having sustained “multiple leg injuries,” according to ESPN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

