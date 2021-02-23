http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/SXLAotgFg1s/dr-faucis-baffling-advice.php

Dr. Anthony Fauci says “there are things, even if you’re vaccinated, that you’re not going to be able to do in society.” What things? “For example, indoor dining, theaters, places where people congregate.” Why? “Because of the safety of society.”

This makes no sense to me, and I don’t intend to follow Fauci’s advice (or whatever it is).

First, there is no evidence that folks who have been vaccinated pose much risk of spreading the Wuhan coronavirus, especially if they keep a little distance from others. The evidence seems to be to the contrary.

Second, by April, the vast majority of the high risk population in my area will have been vaccinated. Thus, any risk of me spreading the virus to them will be virtually negated.

Most younger, healthy individuals won’t have been vaccinated yet. However, the risk to them if they catch this virus is similar to the risk associated with the flu, if that. I’ve never eschewed eating indoors at restaurants because of the flu (unless, of course, I knew I had it).

Third, to the extent the unvaccinated feel they are at risk, they can avoid restaurants, theatres, etc. It’s up to them whether to take the risk associated with going to these places. I’m not going to stay home so they can go out without risk.

I don’t think Fauci is making his recommendation (or whatever it is) in bad faith. I don’t think he’s acting out of authoritarian instincts or any other bad motive.

I just think he’s far off base, and not for the first time.

