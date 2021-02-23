https://hannity.com/media-room/eco-justice-dem-senator-asks-bidens-attorney-general-pick-if-humans-cause-climate-change/
WEIRD WARNING: Sen. Blumenthal Says ‘There Will Be Consequences’ if Judge Barrett is Confirmed
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.26.20
Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal issued a vague threat to his Republican colleagues Monday afternoon; saying there will be “consequences” if Congress confirms Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
“The fact is that our Republican colleagues are shattering the norms and breaking the rules and breaking their word, and there will be consequences,” Blumenthal said early in his remarks. “There inevitably are consequences when one person breaks his or her word to another.”
“Nothing less than everything is at stake. A shift in the balance of the court that will last for decades if we do not correct it – and believe me, there are appropriate measures that should be considered,” Blumenthal said.
“I fight for the Supreme Court’s legitimacy. I revere the Supreme Court, having argued before it, having clerked on it. Its legitimacy depends on faith and trust. We must act to restore the credibility and legitimacy of the court, which has been so gravely imperiled,” he added.
BERNIE’S BUST: Even Democrats Think Sanders’ Jobs Program Goes TOO FAR
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.26.18
Leading Democratic lawmakers publicly distanced themselves from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders this week after the ultra-liberal legislator called for a universal employment program; promising a federal job for “anyone who wants one.”
While some prominent Democrats supported Bernie’s socialist platform -such as Senators Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand- many threw cold water on the idea, saying it would prove far too expensive and unmanageable.
“I’m anxious for Bernie to show me how it’s going to be done,” said Sen. Dick Durbin. “He’s had some good ideas, but sometimes when it gets down to the actual cost of the idea, they need to be worked on a little bit.”
“I don’t know how he has in mind to pay for it,” added Sen. Richard Blumenthal. “I really would like to see the details. I’ve seen some headlines, but I haven’t seen a summary even.”
The plan was widely lampooned by Republicans throughout the Senate Wednesday, including many who saw the jobs program as a possible party platform heading into 2018 and 2020.
“If you’re a red-state Democrat, you’ve got to defend why a mass federal expenditure on a basic government takeover of the employment sector is appropriate,” said Sen. Gardner, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.