https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-epoch-times-presidents-ronald-reagan/2021/02/23/id/1011169

Donald Trump came out on top in an Epoch Times poll asking readers for their five favorite presidents.

Here are how the poll results, published Tuesday, break down:

  • 95% of the readers included Trump as one of their top five.
  • 83.5% included Ronald Reagan.
  • 77.4% included George Washington.
  • 74.5% included Abraham Lincoln.
  • 36% included Thomas Jefferson.

The poll also asked readers for their five least favorite presidents:

  • 94.9% included Barack Obama.
  • 89.3% included Joe Biden.
  • 73.3% included Bill Clinton.
  • 54.5% included Jimmy Carter.
  • 42.4% included Lyndon Johnson.

The online poll, conducted Feb. 9-21, surveyed 128,212 people.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...