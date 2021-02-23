https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-epoch-times-presidents-ronald-reagan/2021/02/23/id/1011169

Donald Trump came out on top in an Epoch Times poll asking readers for their five favorite presidents.

Here are how the poll results, published Tuesday, break down:

95% of the readers included Trump as one of their top five.

83.5% included Ronald Reagan.

77.4% included George Washington.

74.5% included Abraham Lincoln.

36% included Thomas Jefferson.

The poll also asked readers for their five least favorite presidents:

94.9% included Barack Obama.

89.3% included Joe Biden.

73.3% included Bill Clinton.

54.5% included Jimmy Carter.

42.4% included Lyndon Johnson.

The online poll, conducted Feb. 9-21, surveyed 128,212 people.

