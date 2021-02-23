https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-epoch-times-presidents-ronald-reagan/2021/02/23/id/1011169
Donald Trump came out on top in an Epoch Times poll asking readers for their five favorite presidents.
Here are how the poll results, published Tuesday, break down:
- 95% of the readers included Trump as one of their top five.
- 83.5% included Ronald Reagan.
- 77.4% included George Washington.
- 74.5% included Abraham Lincoln.
- 36% included Thomas Jefferson.
The poll also asked readers for their five least favorite presidents:
- 94.9% included Barack Obama.
- 89.3% included Joe Biden.
- 73.3% included Bill Clinton.
- 54.5% included Jimmy Carter.
- 42.4% included Lyndon Johnson.
The online poll, conducted Feb. 9-21, surveyed 128,212 people.