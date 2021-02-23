https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/23/even-they-know-nobodys-home-dozens-of-house-dems-call-on-biden-to-relinquish-sole-authority-to-launch-nuclear-weapons/

You know it’s bad when even Democrats are starting to admit Biden, who has been president for just over a month, is not doing well mentally. Why else would three DOZEN House Democrats ask him to give up his sole authority to launch nuclear weapons?

This has been the most embarrassing sham ever pulled on this country, true story.

Nearly three dozen House Democrats on Monday called on Biden to relinquish his sole authority to launch nuclear weapons, in the latest appeal to reform the command-and-control structure so that no single person can initiate a nuclear war https://t.co/AOIHaYf1b4 pic.twitter.com/OSKJ64d3cW — POLITICO (@politico) February 23, 2021

Not a great look, Democrats.

Little bit of buyer’s remorse with Biden, folks?

Joe Biden is mentally compromised and they know it Cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/2NVt0whVAq — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 23, 2021

We ALL know it.

It’s important to start this debate. https://t.co/PGlEGekC5q — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 23, 2021

‘Oh, good, the guy who thinks he’s the smartest person in the room chimed in,’ said literally nobody, ever.

There are many safe guards to prevent this already…. This no the easy button… There are codes and authentication and Joe is not the on doing the procedure…. let the Dems fight it is truly awesome — Deplorable Chief (Ret) (@paultara9) February 23, 2021

Biden is gonna be like: it’s not just me I gave keys to champ and major — jabroxen brodium nasty bubblegum flavor (@joekeepsitreal) February 23, 2021

This does not change the fact that in Antarctica there are 21 million penguins and in Malta there are 502,653 inhabitants. So if the penguins decide to invade Malta, each Maltese will have to fight 42 penguins. — DonaId Jump (@donald__jump) February 23, 2021

Underrated tweet.

Biden’s supporters aren’t exactly happy about this:

So where were these guys when Trump had all the power? — Geary (@gearybooks) February 23, 2021

Maybe this should have been addressed when short pants was in office??🧐🧐 — laura braunschweig (@wraith991) February 23, 2021

Did anyone ever appeal to trump in such a way??? — George Fuller (@G2Fuller) February 23, 2021

Ugh, are we ever going to get past the ‘but Trump’ phase of Biden’s presidency?

Asking for a friend.

