Ex-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund told lawmakers on Tuesday during a hearing before the Senate Rules and Homeland Security committees that he did not get the FBI report warning of violence on January 6.

The FBI issued a report January 5, one day before the riot at the Capitol dome building that detailed calls for violence.

Mr. Sund said his department had received the FBI report, but it never reached his office.

Sund testified that an officer with the Joint Terrorism Task Force with the FBI received the report and then gave it to an official in the Intel Division at the US Capitol Police HQ.

“I actually just in the last 24 hours was informed by the department that we actually had received that report,” Sund said. “It did not go any further than that.”

.@SenJeffMerkley asks former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund about FBI Intelligence Report. Full video here: https://t.co/SiKgEk7L2M pic.twitter.com/hP2w2oycR7 — CSPAN (@cspan) February 23, 2021

The FBI, NYPD and USCP had prior knowledge of plans for violence at the US Capitol, including intel threatening murder of police officers.

The question is, what did Pelosi know?

Pelosi knew the attack was pre-planned and possibly had intel that many of the attackers were far-left insurgency groups.

Pelosi, DC Mayor Bowser and Mitch McConnell also refused increases in security on January 6th for the US Capitol.

