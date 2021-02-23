https://noqreport.com/2021/02/23/ex-capitol-police-chief-we-had-intel-antifa-would-be-at-capitol-riots-mainstream-media-thats-debunked/

Mainstream media and Democratic politicians have a narrative to maintain. They do not want you to know that Antifa was present at the Capitol riots and were involved in sparking the storming of the Capitol Building. Even after ex-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund admitted it to be true, both mainstream media and Democrats are busy calling it a debunked fake news story.

In testimony on Capitol Hill today, Sund acknowledged that Antifa was not only there but that police had intel beforehand that Antifa was coming. His statement sent to Congress said, “The assessment indicated that members of the Proud Boys, white supremacist groups, Antifa, and other extremist groups were expected to participate in the January 6th event and that they may be inclined to become violent.”

Are we just not going to talk about the fact Capitol Police Chief Sund said he had intel that Antifa was part of the Jan 6 attack? — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 23, 2021

Ever since the January 6th event, mainstream media has gone out of its way to claim that President Trump and his supporters were the only ones who were to blame for what happened. They went so far as to quash stories and suppress evidence that tied Antifa and other radical leftist groups to initiating the Capitol riots. James Sullivan, the brother of Antifa provocateur John Sullivan, claimed in a leaked text message that 226 Antifa members start the riot itself. That and other stories were ignored by mainstream media.

There has been strong speculation that this was not a spontaneous event sparked by President Trump’s speech. Historian Bill Federer even called it an “Alinski-like” planned attack. Now, Sund has added his name to the list of people who believe the attack was planned ahead of time, noting that the first wave began before President Trump finished his speech.

“I’m able to provide you a quick overview of why I think it was a coordinated attack. One, people came specifically with equipment. You’re bringing in climbing gear to a demonstration. You’re bringing in explosives. You’re bringing in chemical spray … you’re coming prepared,” Sund told the senators.

“The fact that the group that attacked our west front [did so] approximately 20 minutes before [former President Trump’s rally] ended, which means that they were planning on our agency not being at what they call ‘full strength,’” Sund added. He noted that alleged pipe bombs found near the Republican and Democratic party headquarters in the District of Columbia were likely used to distract officers from being deployed at the Capitol Building.

Even after Sund’s testimony, reporting from mainstream media invariably ignored the part about Antifa. NBC News even debunked the notion, contradicting the man who was on the ground and responsible for the security of Capitol Hill on that fateful day.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., meanwhile, read from an article falsely blaming the violence at the Capitol on “antifa,” “fake Trump protesters” and “provocateurs.”

Johnson asked Sund whether he believed the attack was foreseeable or predictable — Sund said it wasn’t — and then asked whether his belief was based on past experiences, suggesting that “the vast majority of Trump supporters are pro-law enforcement, and the last thing they’d do is violate the law.”

A recent Suffolk University/USA Today poll found that 58 percent of Republicans believe the Capitol riot to have been “mostly an antifa-inspired attack that only involved a few Trump supporters.” That’s despite a number of perpetrators’ being members of various right-wing extremist groups and the attack’s having been planned and promoted on a number of right-wing forums.

The statement made by Sund that is getting the lion’s share of highlights by progressive mainstream and social media is his comment that “These criminals came prepared for war.” But none of them are pointing out that when he was describing the “criminals,” Antifa was included in that mix. As far as the left is concerned, Antifa must not be associated with the Capitol riots in any way even if evidence and testimony point to their unambiguous presence and participation.

Mainstream media has buried the lede for decades when the narrative doesn’t suit them. But what we’re seeing with Antifa and other leftist groups today is that they’re not just hidden. Their actions are flat-out covered up by the press.

