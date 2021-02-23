https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/exclusive-ashli-babbitt-laid-rest-pacific-ocean-family-friends/

On February 21st, 2021, Ashli Elizabeth Babbitt was laid to rest in the Pacific Ocean.

As waves crashed and dogs kicked up sand on the beach, those closest to Ashli spread her remains in the Pacific Ocean. A beautiful array of colors and flower petals surrounded her as she was submerged into the salty water. A tornado of what seemed to be pure energy appeared to embrace her and carry her out to rest blissfully.

Ashli’s memorial pamphlet.

Ashli Babbitt served 14 years in the Air Force, everyone who had the chance to know her all said the same thing. She loved her country and was the most patriotic person they’ve ever known. She had an energy level that was unmatched by anyone.

“‘OHANA” was the boat’s name that delivered Ashli into the Ocean; ‘ohana means family.

Ashli Babbitt’s Grandfather holds her burial flag.

The moment Ashli Babbitt was set free in the Ocean.

Loved ones mourn the loss of Ashli, but celebrate the amazing person she was.

Ashli’s remains were spread next to Dog Beach, it was her favorite place.

Ashli was ALWAYS throwing up the “Shaka” hand sign.

Ashli’s brother is pictured holding Ashli and her memorial book.

“Ashli was a passionate person. No matter what she did she did it with passion and energy. She would light up any room she walked in. She had the ability to make anyone and everyone feel special. Her spirit was contagious beyond belief. This was something that just could not be explained, but if you knew her, you knew her. I will forever cherish and be grateful for the memories. She was a loving, loyal, and kind friend. Most of all she was a person, just like you and I.”

– Candice Roberts

Candice met Ashli in 2009 and served alongside her in the Air Force.

Ashli Babbitt was a real human being, with real friends and family. I have been blessed with the opportunity to meet and truly get to know all of these people. If after all of this, you are somehow still skeptical. Take a trip to Ocean Beach and ask nearly anyone who and what kind of person Ashli Babbitt was.

If you would like to directly assist Ashli’s family, a GoFundMe page has been created by Ashli’s best friend.

Fundraiser for Aaron Babbitt by Destinie Condon : Ashli Babbitt Official Memorial (gofundme.com)

Ashli Babbitt’s legal team is accepting any tips or information that could lead to developments in the case. If you or someone you know may be able to help, all tips can be submitted to:

[email protected]

