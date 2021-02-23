https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/23/face-conservative-womans-unapologetic-kick-ass-thread-on-why-shes-going-to-cpac-will-make-you-fist-pump/

Don’t like CPAC, then don’t GO to CPAC.

This isn’t difficult.

But every year we see the same self-centered, sanctimonious, smug jagoffs on both the Left AND unfortunately on the Right thumbing their nose at the conference and acting like the people who attend are somehow ‘bad.’

Or racists.

Or Nazis.

Or insurrectionists.

Or whatever annoying and lame term they feel good throwing around these days.

This thread from J.R. Homsted, a Conservative woman who has attended CPAC in the past and who is attending this year as well, is something every single one of the naysayers should read.

It’s pretty damn good.

A short thread about my choice to go to CPAC. Get your pom poms, American flags, fainting couch & smelling salts, or daggers ready as so suits you for the subject. pic.twitter.com/dV1FE0DjN5 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 23, 2021

We’ve got our pom-poms, in case you were wondering.

I am fortunate to attend as media. I live stream with @KLRNRadio & blog for @MisfitsPolitics while there. I am not paid. I have not been asked to cover certain people or topics nor have I been told to give positive reviews of any part of the conference. I wouldn’t oblige. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 23, 2021

I don’t endorse everything the ACU does nor many of their choices with various aspects of CPAC. In fact, there are many things I openly disagree with. Those of you that know me are not ignorant of what those might be. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 23, 2021

Wait, what?! People who attend CPAC think FOR THEMSELVES?!

Crazy talk.

Even among the right, there is a stigma. Mainly a MAGA/Trump one. I understand that there are many that have turned away from it because of that. That’s fine. I get it & I don’t discount that viewpoint. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 23, 2021

There were many years I wanted to go, before I was even much involved politically. I was a conservative student at a very liberal university. I’ve lived exclusively in big, liberal cities. I wanted the chance to meet people & hear speakers across the right of center spectrum. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 23, 2021

I finally got the opportunity to go last year. I know the main agenda for the conference boasts all these big politicians & personalities “on the right.” Some are cool, some are cringe. This is typical of pretty much every broad industry type conference. (I manage a lot of them!) — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 23, 2021

There were a lot of flashy, own the libs types that have grabbed the spotlight in recent years that packed the main ballroom. There were more serious, policy driven types that engaged in meaningful discussions that emptied it. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 23, 2021

I was present to see many of the main speakers. The ones that had the regular attendees scrambling for seats & cheering at clever, yet often cliche phrases. I’m glad I was, especially for my initial experience. But that wasn’t even close to the most interesting part of it. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 23, 2021

The best parts of the actual conference were Breakout Sessions & Broadcast Row. Breakouts where I got to hear Maj Toure of Black Guns Matter debate with various panelists. Brexit breakdowns from former UK officials. CCP shenanigans from Chinese economists who’ve defected. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 23, 2021

Connecting with people.

Talking.

Whoda thunk it?

Oh, that’s right, anyone who’s attended CPAC.

Broadcast Row where we interviewed several reps for human trafficking orgs, had a Chinese translator with information for what was then a growing coronavirus threat, & got a breakdown of foreign policy measures from a Senate committee staffer. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 23, 2021

That’s just a super tiny snippet of the value I found in it. Not the Fox News or other right wing celebrities like Diamond & Silk or Candace Owens. Not Trump. So many people & panels off the main stage glitz were incredibly worthwhile. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 23, 2021

Yet none of that even begins to touch on the most beneficial part of the conference for me. I got to connect in person with so many that I wouldn’t get to otherwise. The people I met. The conversations we had. The connections we made. Those. Are. Invaluable. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 23, 2021

Invaluable.

Indeed.

You can say CPAC has turned into TrumpPAC. You can say it is unprincipled. Sure. But I say it can be what you make it, what you seek out, & who you engage with. I know I sat around the mic & bar having awesome discussions about conservative ideals last year & I know I will again. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 23, 2021

Paint me with a brush, label me however you want, but I am good with my choice. I’m addressing this once and will not again. The box anyone wants to put me in is not mine to live in. I have more to experience. ✌🏼 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 23, 2021

We freakin’ love this thread.

True story.



