Last Updated Feb 23rd, 2021 at 3:53 pm

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci advised Americans who have received the coronavirus vaccine to still be very wary about dining out or going to the movies. This is true even if the individual has received both injections of the vaccine, he said.

“I still do not do dining indoors and I still do takeout,” Fauci, who has been vaccinated, said. “I want to continue to support the restaurants in my neighborhood that I would normally go to.”

The statement came at a briefing one day after Fauci announced Sunday morning that he believes Americans will possibly need to wear facemasks into 2022 on a protracted course to “normality.”

“When it goes way down, and the overwhelming majority of the people in the population are vaccinated, then I would feel comfortable in saying you know we need to pull back on the masks, we don’t need to have masks,” Fauci counseled.

The United States recently passed 500,000 coronavirus-related deaths according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

