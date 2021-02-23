https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/fda-johnson-johnsons-one-shot-vaccine-prevents-covid-final-decision?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, federal regulators said Wednesday, paving the way for a final approval as early as this week.

The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. The agency also said J&J’s shot – which could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two – is safe to use, according to the Associated Press.

That’s just one step in the FDA’s evaluation of a third vaccine option for the U.S.

On Friday, the agency’s independent advisers will debate if the evidence is strong enough to recommend the long-anticipated shot, the wire service also reports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

