https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/texas-ercot-grid-power/2021/02/23/id/1011256

Five board members of the company that operates Texas’ electricity grid will resign after millions of customers lost power during last week’s severe winter storm.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas notified the Public Utility Commission that its board chair, vice chair, finance and audit chair, and human resources and governance committee chair will step down Wednesday, The Texas Tribune reported.

Those four “unaffiliated positions” require the office holders remain independent of any business ERCOT oversees.

In addition, ERCOT’s market segment director, and the person slated to fill a vacant position withdrew his application.

All six individuals reside outside of Texas. Board chair Sally Talberg lives in Michigan, and vice chair Peter Cramton lives in Germany.

Officials last week said personal information about the directors had been removed from the ERCOT website after board members were being harassed. Out-of-state board members were singled out by many residents.

The board was criticized for its handling of last week’s mass power outage during a winter storm that resulted in the deaths of dozens of Texans, and left more than 4.5 million customers without power.

Gov. Greg Abbott, who previously said ERCOT board members should resign in the aftermath of the crisis, released a statement Tuesday saying he welcomed their resignations.

“The lack of preparedness and transparency at ERCOT is unacceptable,” Abbott said. “We will ensure that the disastrous events of last week are never repeated.”

A board of directors governs non-profit ERCOT, which is overseen by the Public Utility Commission. There are 15 directors, including the five unaffiliated positions. The vacancies will not immediately be filled.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

