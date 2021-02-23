https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/23/girl-wut-aocs-explanation-for-why-the-most-diverse-congress-ever-still-has-overwhelmingly-white-staffers-is-a-humdinger/

Sounds like diversity in Congress isn’t trickling down to staffers.

Wonder why that could be?

This Congress is the most diverse ever. But Hill staffers remain overwhelmingly white. https://t.co/LGz2H5dOyl — POLITICO (@politico) February 23, 2021

From POLITICO:

The 117th Congress is the most diverse ever, with the largest representation of racial and ethnic groups in history, a 97 percent increase over the last 10 Congresses, according to the Pew Research Center. But among Hill staffers like Brewer — the people who really run Congress on a working level — there’s a dearth of diversity. Despite efforts to diversify the Hill over the last several years, the racial makeup of House and Senate staffs don’t align with their districts and voting bases. Among top-level staffers, the lack of diversity is most striking: There are only two Black chiefs of staff in the Senate and only four Latinos. Warnock’s chief of staff, for example, is white.

AOC’s explanation for why such a diverse Congress has such a white staff is … well, classic AOC.

This is because Congress doesn’t pay enough to retain working class talent. Conservatives use cutting Congress’ budget to score points, but this cuts staff wages so low that many can’t afford to work here or need a 2nd job. Policy improves & the nation benefits when we invest. https://t.co/kcSCc5AGgl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 23, 2021

And you know, white people are working class.

Or something.

Oh, it gets better (worse?):

There are of course many other structural factors (including Congress itself), but low pay shuts the door for so many talented people right out of the gate that they can’t accept the opportunity. Some wages are so low they essentially require generational wealth to subsidize. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 23, 2021

Apparently those ‘structural factors’ don’t impact white people.

You can’t make this nonsense up.

(For the record, I pay all my interns $15/hr & my lowest paid staff is in the mid-$50s, but that comes w/choosing to have a smaller team. Many will not/cannot make that choice given the demands, but the scarcity is unnecessary- Congress shld choose to expand the MRA & pay staff) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 23, 2021

But what color are her interns?

Hey, just curious.

In her follow-up tweet she argues you need generational wealth to work these jobs. So she believes only rich white people are willing to work low-paying jobs in Congress. 🤔 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 23, 2021

Why have you not said a word about Biden’s “concentration camps”?https://t.co/l23Z9c1VEu — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) February 23, 2021

Fair question.

Maybe you should just learn to be more productive. You work for us, you should show us your timecard. — Russ Dumas-His Awesome Magnificence 🇺🇸 (@RussDumas) February 23, 2021

You make 25 times what I do in a year. FOH with your nonsense. You are a public servant if you want to get rich get some actual skills and join the public sector. — Nikkidarkangel (@YAlabaster) February 23, 2021

So, one of your arguments to increase the minimum wage to $15 is that it will help POC in low paying jobs. But here you are saying the the reason the Hill staffers are mostly white, is because of the low pay? — BearsBasketballMom (@BearsBasketbal1) February 23, 2021

Nobody ever accused her of making sense, folks.

***

