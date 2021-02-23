https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/give-regards-puppet-master-elon-musk-washington-post-reporter/

The Daily Caller reported:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk quipped back at The Washington Post’s request for comment regarding an article about his future with the company, telling a reporter to give his “regards to your puppet master.”

The Post’s piece wondered if Tesla can “run on Autopilot” and declared that “Musk moved to Texas and embraced celebrity.” The article elaborated on “critics” who have concerns that Musk’s schedule and public personality “are beginning to show in the car company he runs.”

TRENDING: “Irrefutable Proof Is Coming Soon – We Are NOT Done” – Sidney Powell Responds to Supreme Court Decision to Ignore Election Fraud

The company in question, Tesla, didn’t respond to The Post’s request for comment, the article notes. Musk, however, did – with just one sentence presumably aimed at The Post’s owner, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.