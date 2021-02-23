https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/give-regards-puppet-master-elon-musk-washington-post-reporter/
The Washington Post attempted to put together a hit piece on Elon Musk and failed miserably. In response to questions from the WaPo, Elon Musk shared – “Give my regards to your puppet master.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk quipped back at The Washington Post’s request for comment regarding an article about his future with the company, telling a reporter to give his “regards to your puppet master.”
The Post’s piece wondered if Tesla can “run on Autopilot” and declared that “Musk moved to Texas and embraced celebrity.” The article elaborated on “critics” who have concerns that Musk’s schedule and public personality “are beginning to show in the car company he runs.”
TRENDING: “Irrefutable Proof Is Coming Soon – We Are NOT Done” – Sidney Powell Responds to Supreme Court Decision to Ignore Election Fraud
The company in question, Tesla, didn’t respond to The Post’s request for comment, the article notes. Musk, however, did – with just one sentence presumably aimed at The Post’s owner, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
WaPo reporter Josh Dawsey tweeted about Musk’s response:
“Tesla did not respond to repeated requests for comment. In response to emails seeking comment, Musk replied only: “Give my regards to your puppet master.” https://t.co/pGF1cr0IgP
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 23, 2021
The Washington Post has lost all credibility over the past four years with its constant attacks and dishonest reporting of President Trump. They are lost now with the President laying low in Florida.