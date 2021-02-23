https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/good-news-beautiful-catalina-lauf-running-congress-never-trumper-adam-kinzinger-illinois/

Good news!

Catalina Lauf is running for Congress against fake Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger in Illinois.

You may recognize Catalina.

In the fall Catalina Hauf and her sister Madeline were featured in a memorable ad during the first night of the RNC Convention. The two sisters praised President Trump for his leadership and America First ideals.

Now Catalina is running against Trump-hating Rep. Adam Kinzinger in Illinois.

Catalina is the daughter of legal immigrants, a small business owner, and a former staffer in the Trump administration.

Fake Republican Adam Kinzinger won’t put AMERICA FIRST— I will. That’s why I’m challenging him for his seat in Congress I am the daughter of LEGAL immigrants, a small business owner, & PROUDLY served in the Trump administration. Let’s send Adam home! —> https://t.co/ZXSUw3X0VU pic.twitter.com/l34fqh9Fi5 — Catalina Lauf (@CatalinaLauf) February 23, 2021

