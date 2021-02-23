https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/good-times-at-freedom-rally-until-edmonton-cops-show-up/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Edmonton police attack lockdown protesters, then turn against journalists

Following Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley’s calls for law enforcement to break up the anti-lockdown protesters gathering outside the legislature, the Edmonton Police attacked and arrested David Pawlowski.

The arrest took just over five minutes to conduct, as a dozen officers fought against the crowd to drag Pawlowski to a nearby black prison bus.