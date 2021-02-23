https://justthenews.com/government/congress/michigan-rep-fred-upton-censured-vote-strip-marjorie-taylor-greene-committee?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Michigan GOP Rep. Fred Upton defending his decision to try to remove fellow House Republican member Marjorie Taylor Greene from her seat on the House Education Committee – chastising a home district party for censuring him for the move.

“Tonight, the Cass County GOP censured me for voting to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the education committee, and in their resolution they stated that ‘her comments have not been out of line with anyone else’s comments.’ Really?,” Upton tweeted Tuesday.

“She taunted a Parkland school shooting survivor, argued that California wildfires were started by a Jewish space laser, accused Democratic politicians of running a pedophile ring out of a pizza parlor, and questioned whether 9/11 really happened,” he continued.

Upton questioned if voters in Cass County really believe someone like Rep.Taylor Greene, of Georgia, “represents Republican values” and “should be serving on the education committee?”

“I served on that committee and met with Columbine school shooting survivors,” Upton said. “I have since met with Parkland and Sandy Hook School shooting survivors and heard all of their personal stories. She should not be on the education committee, and Congress was right to remove her, period.”

Upton, who has been in the House for nearly three decades, was also censured by his party for his vote last month to impeach former President Trump.

“We believe Congressman Upton’s vote is a betrayal of his oath of office and core values of the Cass County Republican Party,” read the resolution approved by the group’s executive committee.

