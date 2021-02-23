https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/23/harry-shearer-finds-the-simpsons-character-hes-been-voicing-for-three-decades-has-become-problematic/

It was way back in 2018 when voice actor Hank Azaria announced that his eyes had been opened and he was willing and happy to step aside from voicing the character of Apu on “The Simpsons,” a move likely influenced by the 2017 documentary, “The Problem With Apu.”

In June 2020, the creators of “The Simpsons” announced that “moving forward,” the show would no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.

Now it’s 2021, and voice actor Hank Shearer has announced that he’ll no longer be doing the voice of Dr. Julius Hibbert, a voice he’s been doing for three decades now. But with the color of voice actors now problematic, the role will be recast.

Harry Shearer will no longer voice black ‘Simpsons’ character https://t.co/hl8IbzvzUO pic.twitter.com/rRLEJsMULB — New York Post (@nypost) February 22, 2021

The role will go to Kevin Michael Richardson in next Sunday’s episode, so if you’re still watching “The Simpsons,” be prepared for a change — an important change. A change so important no one thought about it for 30 years.

Congratations. Your virtue is immeasurable. — Bill Sweet Merciful Crap McBride (@gilescorey) February 23, 2021

This SJW nonsense has effectively ruined The Simpsons. Losing a beloved character like Apu to the SJWs, the constant virtue signaling and now this. Thanks for all the wonderful years of great comedy, but The Simpsons are done. — David (@davestu3885) February 23, 2021

The Simpsons was done after season 8. The drop in quality from 9 onwards is apparent and only got worse from there. — Craig Osborne (@mrcraggle) February 23, 2021

Sad but true.

Most of America stopped watching the Simpsons about 2005 anyway. — VolSkyhawkRacer (@nde1978) February 22, 2021

is this a joke? — valentina408 (@VellucciLinda) February 23, 2021

Eyeroll — Coaxed (@PhiloFiles) February 22, 2021

FOX just needs to retire this series. — GV (@garyavasquez) February 22, 2021

“… giant leap for mankind.” — Not Worth Following (@1JasonMitchell) February 23, 2021

The show just started three and a half decades ago. They’re pro-active!! — Chris Orlando (@ChrisOrlandoHS) February 22, 2021

Nice of him to make this courageous stand after 32 seasons. — Vake (@vakeraj) February 23, 2021

Well I guess he had a good 30 year run. — Dem Charts (@DemCharts) February 22, 2021

Only 👏 cartoon 👏actors 👏can 👏voice 👏cartoon 👏characters. — Winston Smith (@w_6079) February 22, 2021

Redub previous episodes or it’s white supremacy. — Boostahfazoo (@boostahfazoo) February 22, 2021

Wait until they find out Bart is voiced by a chick, wait I’m sure that’s fine — Chris Moniz (@MyMorningUndies) February 23, 2021

I feel this is really going to make a wonderful difference in people’s lives. — Stephen Estrin (@brooklynsne) February 23, 2021

I didn’t know voices have colors. — Ꭾolimom (@RealPolimom) February 22, 2021

Pathetic…I understand being sensitive to people, but come on. The guy has been playing the same role for 30+ years and I’d bet my life that his performance did not cause a single act of racism in all of its various forms. People need to get a grip. — VoodooMojo (@SabooXI) February 22, 2021

Does this actually help or make anyone feel better? Legitimately asking because most of the comments say the opposite. — F🎗ck Cancer (@FallGal82) February 23, 2021

Thank god, I couldn’t watch it anymore if they didn’t make this change! — Covidity Capornicus (@Capper_Covidity) February 22, 2021

Are there more people who care about the color of the voice actors or more people still watching “The Simpsons” at this point?

