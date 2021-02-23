https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/23/harry-shearer-finds-the-simpsons-character-hes-been-voicing-for-three-decades-has-become-problematic/

It was way back in 2018 when voice actor Hank Azaria announced that his eyes had been opened and he was willing and happy to step aside from voicing the character of Apu on “The Simpsons,” a move likely influenced by the 2017 documentary, “The Problem With Apu.”

In June 2020, the creators of “The Simpsons” announced that “moving forward,” the show would no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.

Now it’s 2021, and voice actor Hank Shearer has announced that he’ll no longer be doing the voice of Dr. Julius Hibbert, a voice he’s been doing for three decades now. But with the color of voice actors now problematic, the role will be recast.

The role will go to Kevin Michael Richardson in next Sunday’s episode, so if you’re still watching “The Simpsons,” be prepared for a change — an important change. A change so important no one thought about it for 30 years.

Sad but true.

Are there more people who care about the color of the voice actors or more people still watching “The Simpsons” at this point?

