Tennis boss Jayne Hrdlicka was stopped in her tracks amid a turbulent atmosphere minutes after Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open, earning loudly audible boos as she praised vaccines. “With vaccinations on the way, rolling out in countries around the world, it’s now a time for optimism and hope for the future.”

“The reason people boo political statements by officials, politicians and even players at sporting events is because they are there to focus on sport, and to escape the antagonism of things like politics,” Mr Kenny said.

“There is more than enough preening, posturing, and overreach on the pandemic now in every walk of life, we don’t need it turning up at a moment when we should be just celebrating sporting excellence.”