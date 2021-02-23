https://www.dcclothesline.com/2021/02/23/how-stupid-does-hollywood-look-after-giving-andrew-cuomo-an-emmy-for-his-coronavirus-performance/

(Natural News) Just two months ago, a who’s who lineup of C-list Hollywood celebrities participated in a circus event celebrating New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was awarded an Emmy for best actor in the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) drama. The butt-kissing parade aged incredibly poorly, however, after it was more recently determined that Cuomo is directly responsible for the murder of tens of thousands of seniors whom he needlessly exposed to the Chinese virus through his horrible policies.

Chris “Fredo” Cuomo’s brother infamously sent infected elderly folks into nursing homes where non-infected seniors were living. The consequence was that many of the non-infected ended up getting infected and not long after dying from the spread of Chinese germs, which would not have happened had the Cuomo of politics – Chris works at CNN – not insisted that they all be lumped together.

Now, Queens Councilman Robert Holden, a Democrat, is demanding that Cuomo’s Emmy Award be rescinded for not only killing grandma but also trying to cover it up and shift blame. Many are also calling on Cuomo to be federally investigated for murder.

Cuomo’s actions, Holden says, “have been an insult to every New Yorker who lost a loved one” to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). “We now know that his TV appearances and clout were used to mislead the public regarding how their loved ones died … Please rescind the governor’s award immediately.”

Celebrities really are the stupidest people alive

As some may recall from the Emmy event, names like Spike Lee, Robert DeNiro, Rosie Perez, Ben Stiller, Billy Crystal, and Billy Joel had nothing but praise to heap on Cuomo for his WuFlu performance. All of them now look like the morons they are for pretending as though Cuomo’s acting helped to save lives.

“To my governor, the governor of the Empire State, Andrew Cuomo … daily I was watching his press conferences informing us, telling us what to do … thank you, governor,” Lee stated during the event.

“Congratulations, Andrew, to your much-deserved Founders Award … thank you for your leadership during these trying times. We are New York tough, smart, disciplined, united, and loving,” added DeNiro.

Stiller tried to make jokes about how Fredo was jealous that his brother was getting an Emmy and not him. Stiller went on to make a crude joke about the elder Cuomo being a “national sex symbol” and will “probably get more dates than boats,” or some such nonsense.

“Governor Andrew Cuomo, you are the man, what? … You did your thing during Covid. New York was suffering. We were the epicenter,” added Perez.

“We were all in a crisis, in a panic, and every single day you came on the airwaves and you offered your strength, your leadership, and your direction, and your caring, and your heart … and you set the example for the rest of the nation, the rest of the world, how to be a leader during the time of crisis.”

Crystal heaped praise on Cuomo for his daily press briefings, which during “the darkest stage of the pandemic … gave us hope, gave us clarity, gave us the truth, and gave us something that we were not getting from Washington: leadership … You are the epitome of New York tough.”

And finally there was Billy Joel, who referred to Cuomo as “the nation’s governor” for his “leadership … in the midst of this storm.”

“People across the country tuned into his press conferences every day,” Joel falsely claimed, adding, “Stay safe and please wear a mask.”

