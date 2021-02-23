https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/dont-think-going-get-pillows-alan-dershowitz-defends-mike-lindell-dominions-1-3-billion-lawsuit-video/

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz joined Greg Kelly on Newsmax TV on Tuesday night.

Dershowitz was on to discuss the recent move by Democrats to ban conservative TV channels Newsmax, OAN and FOX News.

Dershowitz also weighed in on Dominion Voting Systems and their lawsuit against Mike Lindell.

Alan Dershowitz: Whether Lindell was right or wrong he had the right to express his views and this is part of the public debate. And I don’t think unless they can demonstrate that with malice he deliberately, willfully, knowingly defamed them. I don’t think they’re going to get any pillows out of this.

TRENDING: “Irrefutable Proof Is Coming Soon – We Are NOT Done” – Sidney Powell Responds to Supreme Court Decision to Ignore Election Fraud

Via Greg Kelly Tonight:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

