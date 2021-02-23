https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/will-not-leave-jesus-family-forced-village-refusing-renounce-christ/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) — A family that recently converted to Christianity was banished from their Indian village this year after they stood firm in their faith and refused to recant.

Jaga Padiami and his wife accepted Christ in December after hearing the gospel when a group of Christians visited their home village in Kambawada, India.

But in January, they were called to a village meeting and told by the village chief, Koya Samaj, to renounce their Christian faith. Both refused, according to a report by International Christian Concern.

