India’s active coronavirus caseload fell to under 150,000 on Tuesday, which amounts to 1.34 percent of the nation’s total number of recorded cases of the Chinese coronavirus to date, India’s health ministry said.

“There are 147,306 active cases of the coronavirus disease on Tuesday morning, lower than 150,055 reported on Monday morning,” the Hindustan Times reported on February 23, citing Indian health ministry data.

Active coronavirus cases had increased by 4,421 on Monday morning to climb back over 150,000 for the first time in 17 days, marking the steepest rise in active cases since late November.

“A total of 10,584 new infections and 13,255 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours” from Monday to Tuesday, however, “leading to a net decline of 2,749 cases in the total active caseload.”

The number of new coronavirus deaths in India on Tuesday “remained below 100 for the thirteenth time this month,” according to India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which “underlined that a steady decline is being observed in the number of daily new [coronavirus] deaths,” the Press Trust of India reported.

Indian health officials recorded 13,255 discharges of coronavirus patients between Monday and Tuesday morning, meaning the total number of recovered coronavirus patients in India increased to 10,712,665 by February 23. India’s coronavirus recovery rate is currently 97.24 percent, according to India’s health ministry.

Indian state health officials said Tuesday that 11,745,552 people in the country have received a Chinese coronavirus vaccine since New Delhi launched a nationwide coronavirus vaccine campaign on January 16. The program aims to vaccinate at least 300 million people in India, which has a population of 1.4 billion, making the vaccine rollout the largest in the world.

India has prioritized 30 million doctors, nurses, and other front-line healthcare workers to receive coronavirus vaccinations first, followed by 270 million others, who are either over age 50 or have underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the Chinese coronavirus than the rest of the population.

India’s steadily declining coronavirus caseload has caused many people in the country to feel less urgency to receive a coronavirus vaccination, including doctors and healthcare workers. A community health worker in the southern Indian city of Kollam who spent months urging people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus through door-to-door visits “skipped her appointment to get her first dose of the vaccine after a hectic day on February 12,” Time magazine reported last week.

“I don’t feel the need to rush because the worst is over,” A. Valsala told Time on February 19.

“So there is a sense that it is okay to wait and watch since there are concerns about how these vaccines were developed so fast,” the healthcare worker added.

