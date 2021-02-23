https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/irrefutable-proof-coming-soon-not-done-sidney-powell-responds-supreme-court-decision-ignore-election-fraud/

The United States Supreme Court refused to review the Pennsylvania 2020 Election cases.

The court made the announcement on Monday morning.

Justices Alito, Gorsuch, and Thomas dissented from the denial.

Trump- nominated Justices Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett sided with the liberal justices.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has denied Trump’s Pennsylvania election challenge as moot. pic.twitter.com/6LTvvuMG52 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 22, 2021

JUST IN – U.S. Supreme Court refuses to review #Pennsylvania election cases. No standing before an election, moot after. Justices Alito, Gorsuch, and Thomas dissent from the denial. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 22, 2021

Attorney Sidney Powell posted notes in reaction to the court’s decision on Monday morning.

Last night Sidney Powell posted a response to the news saying “irrefutable proof is coming soon.” Powell told her supporters she will not let the fraud stand!

Attorney Sidney Powell posted this on Telegram late on Monday night.

Thank you all! There are still important live cases. Irrefutable proof is coming soon. Keep educating everyone about the facts. Today’s Supreme Court orders were disappointing but we are NOT done, and we will not let this fraud stand. #WeThePeople are supposed to run this country. Our new SuperPAC should be up tomorrow. DTRpac.com It’s to amplify the voice of #WeThePeople across the country. We intend to expose corruption in both parties and support people with the courage to protect our constitutional rights and the Rule of Law. Sign up for updates. Join for as little as $10 a year. Contributors of $200 a year total or less are confidential.

