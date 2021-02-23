https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jeff-bezos-washington-football-team-dan-snyder/2021/02/23/id/1011204

Billionaire Jeff Bezos is reportedly considering whether to purchase the Washington Football Team, whose current owner Dan Snyder has accused one of the minority owners of attempting to force him into a sale.

Front Office Sports reported on Monday that it had obtained court documents showing that an attorney who represents Bezos spoke with Moag & Co., a sports investment banking firm based in Baltimore, which the team’s three minority shareholders reportedly hired to work out a deal for their stakes.

The documents were filed in a New Delhi court, and concern a defamation lawsuit that Snyder has filed against the Indian media company MEA WorldWide.

Snyder has accused one of those minority shareholders, home construction executive Dwight Schar, of heading “an extortion campaign” to force Snyder into selling his stake in the team. His lawyers also accuse Moag & Co. founder John Moag of having advance knowledge of a “corrupt disinformation campaign” from MEA WorldWide.

Moag has denied any knowledge of or involvement with the alleged misinformation campaign.

CBS News previously reported in 2019 that Bezos had become interested in purchasing an NFL team following his move to Washington, where he started spending time with Snyder.

