https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/joe-biden-lies-snubs-texas-denies-statewide-major-disaster-declaration-historic-freeze/

A historic freeze killed at least 21 people in Texas and surrounding states last week and left millions without power in the Lone Star State.

An Arctic air mass descended over much of the country, pushing temperatures to historic lows last week. Dallas broke a record set in 1903 of minus 1 degree.

Last week President Joe Biden assured governors of hard-hit states that the federal government “stands ready to offer any emergency resources needed.”

But that was a lie.

TRENDING: “Irrefutable Proof Is Coming Soon – We Are NOT Done” – Sidney Powell Responds to Supreme Court Decision to Ignore Election Fraud

Joe Biden denied statewide assistance to Texas on Monday, despite the record snow and freezing temperatures across the state.

HotAir reported:

Governor Greg Abbott requested statewide designation for major disaster relief from President Biden. Biden denied the statewide designation and only approved some counties in Texas, not all of them. Abbott asked for a declaration that covered the entire state because the winter storm knocked out power and heat throughout the state, as well as leaving millions of Texans without water. Texas has 254 counties. Biden approved only 77 counties for disaster relief. The governor calls it an important first step but it falls far short of what Texas officials requested. Biden signed the declaration late Friday. It covers much of the Texas population. The counties covered include the cities of Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin. The assistance can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, and low-cost loans. No real reason was given for the snub from the White House or from FEMA. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mentioned that Biden wants to focus on the hardest hit areas. Now state officials will have to gather data from the counties that were left out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

